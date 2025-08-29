ZANDVOORT, Aug 29 — After nearly a month off for the summer break, Formula One is back as fans, drivers, and teams descend on the seaside resort of Zandvoort for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

With 10 races to go, the world championship is finely poised as McLaren stars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris battle it out with only nine points separating them.

AFP Sport takes a look at five talking points in the paddock ahead of the race.

Papaya rules

Norris brilliantly won at Zandvoort last year and few would bet against the Briton or Australian teammate Piastri taking the chequered flag on Sunday, given McLaren’s dominance this season.

The pair are free to race each other under the team’s “papaya rules”—named after McLaren’s colours—which boil down to “don’t crash into each other”, according to Piastri.

But that’s exactly what happened at the Canadian Grand Prix and as the championship hots up, fans are keen to know whether McLaren will change their rules to favour one driver.

For now, the two have a good relationship—quickly patching up ties after Canada—but history shows that team spirit can quickly evaporate in the championship pressure cooker.

Assuming McLaren maintain their grip on the top places in the Netherlands, can Norris close the gap or even overtake the Australian, or will Piastri extend his lead?

Max is mad

World Champion Max Verstappen finds himself in the unfamiliar position of coming to his home Grand Prix far from favourite to win, facing a battle just to make the podium.

The Dutchman suffered a miserable weekend last year, failing to win for the first time since Zandvoort was reintroduced to the F1 circuit in 2021.

He spun his car in a wet first practice, lost pole to Norris, and finished more than 22 seconds off the pace—“just a bad weekend all round”, said a downcast Verstappen.

He even suffered the indignity of Norris mocking his trademark celebration, cheekily saying “simply lovely” over the team radio as he crossed the line.

The hordes of orange-clad fans will be hoping Verstappen can produce a trademark miracle drive to pull off a huge shock.

Lewis blues

Will Zandvoort be the place that seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton rediscovers his mojo?

The Ferrari driver raised eyebrows at the last Grand Prix in Hungary by describing himself as “completely useless” and saying Ferrari should “bring in another driver.”

At the age of 40, could the pressures and expectation of his high-profile switch from Mercedes to the storied Ferrari team tip the racing legend into retirement?

Hamilton fans will be eager to see whether several weeks of rest will have pepped up the British driver, who still enjoys the backing of team boss Fred Vasseur.

Mercato rumours

With the return of F1 racing comes the inevitable gossip of who drives where next season.

With major changes coming to Formula One from next season, many teams have been reluctant to shake things up too much—Verstappen for example committing to Red Bull just before the break.

But questions continue to swirl around George Russell, whose contract at Mercedes ends this season.

The Briton has said it’s a question of “when, not if” his contract is extended but until his future is assured, paddock gossip will rage.

Zany Zandvoort

Nestled in the dunes just a stone’s throw from the North Sea beach, Zandvoort is famous for two things: its “orange army” of fans and its unpredictable weather.

Last year’s Saturday practice saw a biblical deluge drench fans and cause a fiery crash, as US driver Logan Sargeant nearly totally destroyed his Williams in a high-speed spin.

Showers are forecast throughout the weekend, which may favour home hero Verstappen, known for his skill in wet-weather driving.

Whatever the weather, Dutch fans will be keen to savour the atmosphere while they can: Sunday will be the penultimate race ever staged at Zandvoort. — AFP