KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The government does not intend to exempt e-Invoices for transactions under RM500 at hardware stores, as special treatment has already been provided, whereby e-invoices only need to be issued based on the type of goods sold, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

In a written reply published on the Parliament’s website on Thursday, the MOF stated that any exemption, if considered, could create loopholes and discourage businesses from participating in the e-invoicing initiative, which supports the country’s digitalisation agenda.

The ministry was responding to a question from Oscar Ling Chai Yew (PH-Sibu), who had asked whether the government would consider exempting hardware stores from the requirement for transactions under RM500, or for small purchases, to avoid burdening the public.

“The rollout of e-invoicing began in phases on July 1, 2024. Under this initiative, relevant traders are required to issue e-invoices containing the information stipulated by law.

“To assist traders, especially in situations where buyers do not request e-invoices, they are allowed to issue consolidated e-invoices, which combine sales and service transactions over a specific period into a single invoice,” the ministry added.

The MOF explained that consolidated e-invoices must be submitted to the Inland Revenue Board within the first seven days of the following month.

However, it said consolidated e-invoices are not permitted for eight categories of activities or transactions, namely automotive, the sale of flight tickets and private flights, gold items, construction, wholesale and retail of construction goods (hardware), licensed betting and gaming, and payments to agents and distributors.

“Although e-invoices are not required to be issued in these cases, hardware merchants must still provide documents such as receipts, in line with normal business practice,” MOF added. — Bernama