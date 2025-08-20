KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) crippled a tobacco, cigarette and cigar smuggling operation following raids at 14 locations in the Klang Valley and Johor yesterday.

Sources said the raids targeted business premises and company owners involved in the tobacco, cigar and liquor supply trade.

The illegal activities are believed to have caused the government losses of more than RM250 million in tax revenue between 2020 and 2024.

“Following the raids, MACC froze personal and company bank accounts amounting to about RM218 million. The Customs Department also suspended the import licences of several companies linked to the case,” the source said.

The operations were carried out under the Op Sikaro, led by MACC’s Special Operations Division in cooperation with the Inland Revenue Board, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Customs Department.

The syndicate members are also believed to involve officers from enforcement agencies, and investigations will focus on tracing and seizing additional assets connected to money laundering activities.

MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed the raids, saying the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama