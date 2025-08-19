GEORGE TOWN, Aug 19 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has today called on all Asean countries to join Malaysia in taking collective action to preserve maritime stability in this region.

He said Asean countries must explore avenues to solidify Asean’s solidarity to uphold the region’s centrality and neutrality.

“We are all aware of the ‘grey-zone’ tactics that continue to test our resolve, such as foreign incursions, maritime coercion, and the quiet undermining of sovereignty,” he said in his speech at the 19th Asean Navy Chiefs’ Meeting 2025 in Shangri-La Rasa Sayang Resort here.

He said the challenges that the maritime domain faced are growing more complex each day.

“From traditional power rivalries and territorial disputes, to non-traditional threats like illegal fishing, cyber intrusions, and disinformation — no single navy, agency, or government can address these alone,” he said.

Therefore, he said Asean countries must not be fragmented but be united, decisive and future-focused.

He said the gathering of Asean naval leadership in Penang, a maritime hub with deep historical and strategic ties to the Straits of Malacca, is not just symbolic but strategic.

Khaled said it is time to move beyond rhetoric and concretise practical Asean-led maritime cooperation.

“Over the years, platforms like the Asean Maritime Forum, the Asean Multilateral Naval Exercise (AMNEX), and the Asean Our Eyes have helped lay the groundwork,” he said.

He said the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) is playing its part, through operations such as the Malacca Strait Patrol (MSP) and the Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement (TCA).

He invited all Asean nations to collectively explore how they can approach maritime security through a Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society (WOGOS) lens.

He warned that if Asean does not act now, its maritime stability will be severely compromised.

“We must not let our sovereign maritime zones fall into the hands of foreign powers,” he said.

“We cannot afford silence. We cannot afford fragmentation. And we certainly cannot afford a destabilised Southeast Asia,” he added.

He said Malaysia is proposing a few bold initiatives, such as the Asean Maritime Innovation Challenge (AMIC), to encourage young naval officers and academies to propose low-cost, high-impact solutions for maritime problems.

The other initiatives are the Asean Naval Sport Cup, to foster friendship and teamwork through healthy competition in maritime sports, and a region-wide Asean naval project that advances technology adoption, enhances human capital, and builds naval capabilities through joint development programmes.