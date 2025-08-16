IPOH, Aug 16 — A lorry driver suspected of being involved in an accident that claimed the life of a policeman at Kilometre 94 of the Ipoh-Butterworth road, in front of Taman Selinsing Indah, near Bagan Serai on Wednesday, was arrested yesterday.

Kerian district police chief Supt Jafri Md Zain said the 64-year-old male suspect was detained at his home in Bagan Serai at about 6.30pm following a public tip-off.

“The suspect has no prior criminal record, and his urine test returned negative. This morning, we took a blood sample for analysis to detect traces of drugs or alcohol.

“We are now waiting for the completion of the investigation and will submit the report to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further instructions,” he said when contacted yesterday.

On Wednesday, a policeman died after the motorcycle he was riding grazed a lorry at the location.

Constable Muhammad Hakim Danial Ruhiman, 23, who served at the Bagan Serai police station, suffered serious injuries to his waist and legs before succumbing to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Taiping Hospital. — Bernama