KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) will investigate the officers and supervisors involved in the probe into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Bukit Aman JIPS director Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the investigation includes alleged non-compliance with procedures in the case of the 13-year-old student’s death.

“Investigations are underway (including regarding non-compliance with investigation procedures involving Zara Qairina’s death),” he said when contacted here today.

When asked if the probe would also cover supervisors such as the head of the district Criminal Investigation Division and the district police chief, Hamzah said all matters were still under investigation.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar was reported as saying that strict action would be taken against the investigating officers and their supervisors after a task force found there had been non-compliance with procedures.

The task force, which began work on August 11, found that the investigating officer did not apply for a post-mortem.

Last Friday, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) ordered Zara Qairina’s grave to be exhumed for a post-mortem, saying further investigation was necessary.

Her grave at the Tanjung Ubi Islamic Cemetery, Kampung Mesapol, Sipitang in Sabah was exhumed on August 9, and her remains were taken to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for examination before being reburied two days ago.

Zara Qairina was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu on July 17, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near the SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha dormitory in Papar at 4am. — Bernama