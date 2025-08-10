KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds warning in most states, effective until 11 am today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the states affected are Kedah, involving Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda and Sik, as well as several areas in Penang, namely the southwest and northwest of Penang Island and north Seberang Perai.

Similar weather conditions are also forecast in Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Manjung, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak in Perak, as well as Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat and Sepang in Selangor.

The warning was also issued for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan (Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau), Melaka, Johor (Tangkak) and Sabah (Tawau and Semporna). — Bernama