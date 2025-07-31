PUTRAJAYA, July 31 — The government today announced the restructuring of chicken egg subsidies, to take effect tomorrow (August 1), as part of a phased and targeted subsidy approach aimed at greater sustainability and higher impact.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), in a statement today, said the move is in line with efforts to ensure supply security and price stability for chicken eggs.

As part of this initiative, it said, the industry has agreed to introduce Special Grade Eggs which will be offered at more affordable prices.

It said the public can continue to purchase chicken eggs at competitive prices through the Agro Madani Sale and Rahmah Sale programmes, which are being widely implemented nationwide at sales locations managed by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and the Farmers’ Organisations Authority (LPP).

According to KPKM, the government spent nearly RM2.5 billion to subsidise chicken egg prices between February 2022 and December 2024.

“It is a huge amount and temporary in nature to assist both the public and the industry during the Covid-19 pandemic and the global supply chain crisis,” said KPKM.

With the market situation now stabilising, it said, the subsidy scheme has been restructured to become more targeted and comprehensive.

It said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will also continue to strengthen enforcement through close monitoring under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to combat any form of profiteering or price manipulation by irresponsible parties.

“This step is important to ensure that to ensure that prices charged to consumers remain reasonable and fair,” read the statement.

Any inquiry or information regarding the issue of supply or prices of chicken eggs can be channelled to KPDN’s official email at [email protected] or via its hotline at 03-8000 8000. — Bernama