MELAKA, July 29 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Melaka branch busted a misappropriation operation involving subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worth RM40,000 during a raid under Op Gasak 2025 in Malim Jaya here yesterday.

Its director Mohd Hazimin Jamaludin said three Myanmar nationals, aged 23 and 24, were arrested during the 7pm raid while transferring subsidised 14-kg LPG into 50-kg industrial cylinders using illegal connector hoses.

“This premises was used for decanting without any valid approval, a serious violation that exploits government subsidies meant for the public,” he told a press conference here today.

The enforcement team seized 107 units of 14-kg subsidised LPG, 59 units of 50-kg cylinders, and 20 rubber hoses from the site.

Dr Mohd Hazimin added that the case is being investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961, which provides for fines up to RM1 million or three years’ imprisonment, or both, for individuals, and RM2 million in fines for companies.

“We will continue to intensify monitoring and enforcement under the KITA GEMPUR initiative to curb such leakages and protect public interest,” he said.

For enquiries or to report complaints, the public can contact KPDN via WhatsApp at 019-848 8000, the e-Aduan portal at https://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my, the call centre at 1-800-886-800, the Ez ADU KPDN app, or call the Melaka Enforcement Command Centre at 06-2345869 (8 am to 6 pm). — Bernama