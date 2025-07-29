MIRI, July 29 — A peat fire affecting a privately-owned pineapple plantation on the Miri-Marudi road continues to spread rapidly, with an estimated 80.15 ha affected as of midday today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 Miri head Senior Fire Supt I Ismaidi Ismail said firefighters from the Marudi fire station remain actively engaged in extinguishing the peat fire, which entered its fourth day today.

“According to the latest update I received from the Marudi station chief, strong winds have caused the fire to spread quickly within the plantation, which spans approximately 838 ha,” he said when contacted.

He pointed out the ongoing hot and dry weather, combined with the strong winds, has posed a major challenge for firefighters attempting to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

Ismaidi said the pineapple plantation fire is currently the most severe peat fire reported in Zone 6 and partly contributed to the haze affecting both Marudi and Miri over the weekend.

Nevertheless, he said the situation remained under control.

“So far, the Marudi station chief has not requested additional manpower from other stations under Zone 6.

“However, if the need arises, we are ready to deploy our personnel to assist with firefighting operations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ismaidi said Zone 6 recorded 27 open burning cases between July 21 and July 27.

“Of these, 16 involved bush or grass fires, one was plantation-related, three involved forest areas, three were peat fires, and four involved rubbish,” he said.

He urged the public to refrain from conducting open burning, which could further worsen the current hazy weather condition. — The Borneo Post