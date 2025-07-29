KUCHING, July 29 — The Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) has detected moderate air quality at all 18 of its stations throughout Sarawak this morning.

As of 8am, Lundu recorded an air pollutant index (API) reading of 88 – the highest among the 18 stations — compared to 79 at 4pm yesterday.

The lowest API reading at 8am of 52 was recorded in Lubok Antu, which recorded a reading of 45 at 4pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sibu and Miri registered API readings of 75 and 68 respectively at 8am today compared to 63 and 68 at 4pm yesterday.

Kuching’s API reading this morning was unchanged from the 74 recorded at 4pm yesterday.

An NREB spokesperson said the board uses Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AQMS) in Lundu, Tebedu, Lubok Antu, Lawas, and Bario, while the other 13 stations in the state use the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) under the Department of Environment (DoE).

According to the NREB website, a reading of 0 to 50 is considered good – low pollution without any bad effect on health, while a reading of 51 to 100 is considered moderate — moderate pollution that does not pose any bad effects on health.

An unhealthy status of 101 to 200 is said to worsen the health condition of high risk individuals such as those with heart and lung complications.

The very unhealthy level of 201 to 300 is said to affect public health, worsening the health condition of those with heart and lung complications.

Any reading above 300 is hazardous and will endanger the public, especially that of high risk individuals. — The Borneo Post