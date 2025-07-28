KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Police have received four reports in connection with the rally at Dataran Merdeka on Saturday, including one case involving an effigy resembling Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim being caned near the National Mosque.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the remaining three reports were related to the use of drones.

He said that the effigy case has been referred to the Classified Crime Investigation Unit in Bukit Aman for investigation under Section 41 of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 504 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The three other reports related to drones have been forwarded to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) for further action,” he said at a press conference here today.

Mohamed Usuf said that although the rally was held peacefully and with approval, police will still investigate any misconduct by rally-goers. — Bernama