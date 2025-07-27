KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Nearly 20 metric tonnes of rubbish were left scattered after yesterday’s ‘Turun Anwar’ rally by the Opposition Perikatan Nasional here, drawing sharp criticism from Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

In a pointed post on X, Nga blasted the organisers for their lack of environmental responsibility, revealing that cleaning crews from the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation had to work well into the night to clear the mess around the capital.

He described the situation as “deeply regrettable” and “truly shameful”, condemning the “filthy attitude” shown at the event.

Police reported that around 18,000 individuals attended the rally at Dataran Merdeka yesterday, which concluded peacefully without any untoward incidents.