KULIM, July 27 — The Home Ministry is still awaiting a full report on the investigation into enforcement officers suspected of abetting a ‘flying passport’ syndicate while on duty at the country’s border checkpoints.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry will obtain a report from Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

“Let him (Shuhaily) handle it first… I believe we have placed the right person in the right position,” he told reporters after officiating the 53rd anniversary celebration of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) at Dataran Kulim here today.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested four enforcement officers suspected of receiving bribes of about RM3,000 for facilitating the ‘flying passport’ activity at the motorcycle entry zone checkpoint at the Johor-Singapore border.

Two of them were detained by AKPS’ Compliance Unit during an inspection at the counter yesterday, while two other officers were arrested for allegedly colluding in the operation.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said RELA members must equip themselves with new skills and enhance training to expand the scope of their functions.

He stressed the need for a shift in RELA’s core duties from the usual roles of traffic control, disaster response and managing public events.

“This shift aims to elevate RELA’s role to include responsibilities in sensitive areas such as border control.

“Of course, RELA will not act alone. Its purpose is to complement and support existing enforcement agencies. The ministry sees potential for RELA to contribute further,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry will continue to assess the needs of the department, particularly concerning the welfare of RELA personnel. — Bernama