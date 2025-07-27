DUNGUN, July 27 — A 25-year-old woman and her 18-month-old daughter were killed while four other family members suffered injuries in an accident on Jalan Kilang Kelapa Sawit, near Gugusan Rasau, in Kerteh, near here, at about 6 pm yesterday.

Dungun police chief Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir said Nur Suhailla Azman died at the scene, while her daughter Nur Aira Humaira Mohamad Sharool died on the way to the Ketengah Jaya Health Clinic here.

Maizura said the woman’s husband, 32-year-old Mohamad Sharool Nizam Hamzah and their three-year-old daughter Nur Aisya Humaira suffered minor injuries.

“Two more victims — Mohamad Sharool’s mother Timah Mohamad, 73, and her son Ruzaimi Abd Rashid, 48 — suffered serious injuries.

“It is believed that all victims were in the car on their way home from Dungun to Felda Kerteh 4 when the accident occurred,” Maizura said when contacted.

The injured victims were taken to Dungun Hospital, while the two bodies were taken to the hospital’s forensic unit. — Bernama