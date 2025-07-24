SHAH ALAM, July 24 — Parents in Selangor are permitted to keep their children home from school due to health concerns amid worsening haze conditions, the state government said today.

State Public Health and Environment Committee chairperson Jamaliah Jamaluddin said while student absences will be excused, parents or guardians must notify schools accordingly.

“All principals and headmasters are advised to monitor the Air Pollutant Index (API) via the Department of Environment (DOE) website to ensure timely and appropriate action,” she said in a statement.

Schools have been issued a directive outlining response measures if API readings exceed 100 (unhealthy) or 200 (very unhealthy). These include suspending outdoor activities and, if levels surpass 200, closing schools immediately to safeguard students’ health.

As of today, no haze-related illnesses or heatstroke cases have been reported in Selangor, according to the State Health Department (JKNS), which continues to monitor the situation.

API readings have dropped in several areas previously affected, with Petaling Jaya (83), Klang (80), Banting (81) and Johan Setia (88) showing improvement from highs of 150. Shah Alam recorded a moderate reading of 90, while Kuala Selangor remains in the unhealthy range at 126.

To address the haze risk, the Selangor DOE has activated its Open Burning Prevention Action Plan amid concerns over increased fire activity during the current hot and dry spell.

Local authorities and plantation owners have been directed to tighten fire prevention measures and boost public awareness.

“Enforcement teams are patrolling high-risk areas and operations are underway at identified hotspots to prevent open burning,” Jamaliah said. — Bernama