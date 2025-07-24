GEORGE TOWN, July 24 — Leakages and misappropriation in the public sector not only affect the country’s financial management, but also erode public trust in government institutions.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that public funds, which are the mainstay of national development, must be managed with full accountability because misappropriation and weaknesses in internal control systems would lead to abuse of power, wastage and burdening the people.

He said that among the major cases involving the misappropriation of public funds were Op Water Sabah, which involved the embezzlement of a water supply project worth RM3.3 billion, and that by a former Youth and Sports Ministry senior officer, who was convicted of 96 charges related to forgery and money laundering.

“The MACC also confiscated various luxury assets worth over RM3.5 billion and forfeited almost RM28 billion in the last five years, which proves our commitment to ensuring that public funds are not misused.

“To those enjoying themselves with corrupt gains, the MACC will take back this money because it is the people’s money,” he said when officiating the closing of the 2025 Public Sector Finance and Auditing Seminar (SKPSA) themed Financial Integrity: Enforcing Compliance and Preventing Misappropriation in the Public Service in Teluk Bahang, near here, today.

Elaborating, Azam said the proposed tabling of the Government Procurement Bill in Parliament this year is to strengthen the government’s procurement system to become more transparent, systematic and based on the law.

He also urged public sector accountants and auditors to report any misappropriation or irregularities without fear so as to defend public service integrity.

He also hopes that protection for whistleblowers will continue to be enhanced through more effective implementation of the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010.

In addition, Azam stressed the need for digital transformation in the government’s financial and procurement systems by leveraging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and data analytics, to trace suspicious transactions and prevent corruption at an earlier stage.

The SKPSA 2025 is organised by Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz School of Accountancy (TISSA) and Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), in collaboration with the MACC’s Financial Analysis Division.

Also present were UUM deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation) Prof Dr Ram Al Jaffri Saad, Penang MACC director Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah Bee, UUM School of Accounting deputy dean Mohd Hadzrami Harun Rasit, the university’s senior officers, and participants nationwide. — Bernama