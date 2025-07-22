KOTA KINABALU, July 22 — The Sabah Energy Council at its meeting today has in principle approved energy projects of up to 723 megawatts to cater for the state’s medium-term electricity demand.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said two gas-fired power plants in Kimanis and Tawau with a total capacity of 360MW, as well as renewable energy projects from hydro and wind energy sources producing a total 363MW capacity, have been given conditional technical and commercial approval.

“This is in line with the state’s economic growth, the needs of the industrial sector and consumers’ ability to bear reasonable energy generation costs,” he said after chairing the meeting this morning.

“I believe that with the commitment and cooperation of all parties, the council will continue to serve as the highest platform for coordinating the state’s energy policies in an integrated manner.”

He said that several fast-track projects approved during the energy council’s meetings last year were beginning to show productivity.

Among them was the increase in the power generation reserve margin from 10 per cent in January 2023, before the Energy Commission of Sabah assumed regulatory authority, to 17 per cent currently.

It is expected to further increase to 30 per cent by the end of this year.

“The fast-track projects had also resulted in a reduction in Sabah’s System Average Interruption Duration Index, from 363 minutes in the first six months of 2023 to 215 minutes in the first six months of 2024, and further down to 162 minutes in the first six months of this year,” he said.