SUNGAI PETANI, July 22 — A foreign man was found dead with injuries to his abdomen and neck at a construction site in Bandar Utama near here on Sunday.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said police received a call at 11.40pm on Sunday regarding the incident.

"Preliminary investigations found that a fight broke out between the victim, who was in his 30s, believed to be a Myanmar national and his roommate (fellow compatriot).

"…the roommate, who is in his 50s, is believed to have fled into nearby bushes,” he said in a statement today.

He said police detained 22 individuals to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

"All the workers at the housing construction site were found to be without proper documentation,” he added. — Bernama