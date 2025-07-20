GEORGE TOWN, July 20 — A disabled baker in Penang has lost more than RM500,000 after falling for a bogus job offer advertised on TikTok, according to acting state police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin.

He said the incident began in early December last year when the 45-year-old man was first contacted via WhatsApp in early December last year by a woman who claimed to offer a lucrative job selling children’s toys through the platform.

“He was promised profits of 10 to 15 per cent and was asked to make payments to cover the cost of goods allegedly ordered by customers,” he said in a statement last night.

The victim proceeded to make 41 cash deposit transactions amounting to RM523,350 into five different bank accounts between Dec 18, 2024, and July 14, 2025.

Despite repeated payments, the promised returns never materialised, and the suspect continued requesting additional funds under the guise of job-related expenses.

The victim lodged a report yesterday at the Timur Laut district police headquarters (IPD) upon realising he had been scammed, with the case being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama