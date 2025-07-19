SIK, July 19 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will prioritise efforts to improve sports facilities in rural areas.

Its deputy minister, Adam Adli said the needs for sports facilities in rural areas differed according to location and required planning so that it could be implemented as best as possible.

“If there are sports facilities requiring improvements, it can’t happen overnight so we need to work from the start so that we can take action.

“Whatever KBS can settle in its capacity, we will settle and if it requires other ministries we will convey our intentions,” he told reporters after attending the Northern Zone Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda (Kembara JOM) 2.0 townhall session at Dewan Budi Gemilang, Sik KEDA College near here yesterday.

He shared that the three-day Kembara JOM 2.0 programme that began yesterday in Desa KEDA Sungai Senam here offered new experiences to its over 90 participants.

“The programme not only allows youth to involve themselves in student and youth associations and see the realty of rural life themselves,.. and also allow KBS to see the pressing needs of the area.

“The programme can test the endurance of participants through the adoption concept where they will spend the night in their adopted family’s homes and we can see the interaction of youth with rural communities,” he said, adding that the programme will be held in other states, such as Perak, Sabah, Sarawak, Pahang and Melaka. — Bernama