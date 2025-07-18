ALOR GAJAH, July 18 — A shop assistant was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with murdering his girlfriend's 19-month-old child.

Muhammad Isyraf Hifhzan Abdullah, 20, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Dr Teo Shu Yee, but no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Muhammad Isyraf Hifhzan is charged with killing the baby girl on the third floor of a shop in Bandar Satelit Pulau Sebang, Alor Gajah, at about 9 pm on July 6 this year.

He faces death or imprisonment for not more than 40 years, and whipping of not less than 12 strokes under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

No bail was allowed and the court set Sept 23 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Fiqri Hakim Zamri appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama