KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Rapid KL’s On-Demand van service will enter a new phase starting today, with its coverage expanding to 12 additional zones across Shah Alam and Klang in Selangor.

In a statement yesterday, Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, announced that the expanded service will include the areas of Persiaran Dato Menteri-KTM Shah Alam, KTM Padang Jawa-Terminal 17, KTM Padang Jawa-Seksyen 7, U12 Cahaya Alam, Bandar Baru Klang and KTM Klang-Batu Belah.

The service will also be available in Taman Summit, KTM Klang-Teluk Gadong, Sri Andalas, Klang Jaya, Bandar Bukit Tinggi and Bandar Puteri.

“The expansion of the van service is part of Prasarana’s ongoing commitment to strengthen urban mobility networks and improve accessibility to public transportation, particularly for first-mile and last-mile connectivity,” the statement read.

Acting Prasarana Group president and chief executive officer, Amir Hamdan, was quoted as saying that the move reflects the company’s goal of bringing communities closer to a reliable and inclusive public transport system.

“This isn’t just about expanding routes, but more about ensuring equitable access to public transport.

“We want to make sure that every city dweller has access to mobility solutions that are efficient, affordable, and suited to their daily needs, especially in areas previously underserved by conventional bus routes,” he said.

In a related development, the company said the Desa Pinggiran Putra-Dataran Gemilang Putrajaya service zone will be merged with the MRT Putrajaya Sentral-PICC route and renamed “MRT Putrajaya Sentral-PICC and Desa Pinggiran Putra” to offer a more integrated and comprehensive service.

The Rapid KL On-Demand van service guarantees a seat for each ride and is available daily from 6 am to 11.30 pm with a promotional fare of just RM1.00 per trip remains in effect to encourage more users to try the service.

Bookings can be made easily via the Rapid On-Demand app downloadable from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

For more information on service zones and usage guides, visit the official website at www.myrapid.com.my or follow Rapid KL’s official social media channels. — Bernama