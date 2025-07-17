KOTA BHARU, July 17 — Marine police foiled an attempt to smuggle 114 crates of white cigarettes in a raid at Kampung Alor Mengkuang, Pasir Mas on Tuesday.

Region Three Marine Police Commander ACP Zulafendy Hassan said officers spotted a suspicious three-tonne lorry around 4 am near Chabang Empat, heading to Kampung Ana, Tumpat. The driver ignored orders to stop and tried to escape.

He said two cars believed to be used by ‘tontos’ tried to block the police and almost hit an officer on a motorcycle. Police fired at the tyres of the lorry and the tonto vehicles, but the suspects kept going.

The chase lasted 30 minutes before the lorry crashed into a parking barrier in Pasir Mas, and the driver ran off on foot.

Inside the lorry, police found 114 cartons of Zon King white cigarettes, totalling about 1.14 million sticks, believed to be smuggled from a nearby country.

Zulafendy said the seizure was worth about RM2.3 million, including tax, and the case was being investigated under the Customs Act and the Penal Code.

He also urged the public to report border crimes by calling 09-5137726 or emailing [email protected]. — Bernama