KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) project has received final approval from the Transport Ministry and is slated for completion by the end of 2026.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook formally signed off on the project today following a public inspection exercise conducted between September and December last year.

“We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to MPs, Selangor assemblymen, resident associations and business groups for their cooperation and consultation that led to such strong public support,” MRT Corp CEO Zarif Hashim said in a statement.

“With today’s approval, the land acquisition process can now commence and is targeted for completion by the end of 2026. MRT Corp will be reaching out to the affected communities and updating them on the improvements made in their respective areas,” the company said.

In a Facebook post today, MRT Corporation said: “We’re thrilled to announce that the Final Railway Scheme for the MRT3 Circle Line has been formally approved and signed by YB Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport, marking a major milestone for the project.”

“A big thank you to the 45,000 Malaysians who shared their feedback during the Public Inspection — with 93.3% voicing strong support for MRT3!” it added.

The company highlighted that land acquisitions have been reduced from 1,012 to 690 lots, and improvements made to station and viaduct placements along the alignment.

MRT Corp said the 51.6km Circle Line will integrate with existing MRT, LRT, KTM and Monorail lines, featuring 10 interchange stations.

The final alignment was achieved in collaboration with agencies such as the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Ampang Jaya Municipal Council and the public works department (JKR).

MRT3 is designed to serve as the final link in the Klang Valley MRT system, connecting major rail lines into a cohesive network.

The line will support up to 25,000 passengers per hour per direction.

A full journey on MRT3 is expected to take 73 minutes.