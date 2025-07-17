PAPAR, July 17 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is reportedly proposing a two-term limit for the Chief Minister of Sabah as part of its upcoming election manifesto.

According to a report in New Straits Times, GRS deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the proposal was agreed upon with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus coalition in December 2023.

“The reform would require an amendment to the State Constitution, which in turn needs a two-thirds majority support in the State Legislative Assembly,” he was quoted as saying.

“As such, GRS must secure a convincing victory exceeding the two-thirds threshold in the upcoming state election (PRN) to ensure this manifesto pledge can be realised in a future sitting of the assembly (DUN),” he reportedly added.

The term-limit proposal falls under the ‘Sabah United’ pillar, one of four core themes in the manifesto, alongside ‘Sabah First’, ‘Sabah Forward’ and ‘Sabah Prosper’.

Armizan, who is also Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, reportedly said a special task force has been formed to draft the manifesto, which is still being finalised.