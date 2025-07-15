KULAI, July 15 — Three male youths claimed trial at the Magistrate's Court here today to charges of causing grievous hurt to a 26-year-old man using a rubber hose last month.

The accused, Sham Chee Fei, 33; Tommy Voo Tze Hau, 27, and M Nageswaran, 32, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out by an interpreter before Magistrate R Salini.

All three were alleged to be part of a local extortion syndicate.

Based on the charge sheet, the three accused, along with another man who is still at large, had intentionally injured the victim by using a rubber hose as a weapon to commit the offence that could lead to death.

The act was allegedly committed between 7pm on May 22 and 6am on May 23 at a house at Jalan Lagenda 34, Taman Lagenda Putra here.

The accused were charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. It was read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code that addresses joint liability which provides for a prison sentence of up to 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any two of those punishments.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor S Thiviya. Sham and Voo were represented by their counsel Gary Ng Boon Hui, while Nageswaran was represented by Lim Seay Sean.

During the proceedings, the prosecution proposed that each accused be granted bail of RM15,000 each with one surety.

Ng requested a minimum bail for both his clients that are employed as a real estate agent and travel agency staff. He said both accused do not have a regular income and are supporting their elderly parents.

Similarly, Lim also requested a low bail amount for his client who is currently unemployed and does not have an income.

The court granted the three accused a bail amount of RM5,000 each with one surety and set August 27 for mention, in addition to the submission of documents.

Meanwhile, In the same court, Sham also faced three other charges of possessing an identity card belonging to a 32-year-old man and unlawfully being in possession of two international passports not under his name.

The act was allegedly committed at 9.45am at the Senai International Airport here on June 20.

Being in possession of someone else’s identity card is an offence under Regulation 25(1)(0) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 which provides for a prison sentence of not more than three years, or a fine of not more than RM20,000 or both.

The unlawful possession of international passports contravenes Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966 which is punishable under Section 12(1) of the same act which provides for a prison sentence of not more than five years or a fine of not more than RM10,000 or both.

Sham pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out in the same court.

For the three charges, the court granted the accused bail of RM7,000 with one surety.