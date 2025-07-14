IPOH, July 14 — Police confirmed that the man who was found dead in a ravine in Kampung Batu 23, Jalan Pahang near Tapah Saturday died of injuries from being beaten by a blunt object.

Tapah district police chief Supt Johari Yahya said it was based on the results of an autopsy at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital forensics unit in Ipoh this morning

“There were bruises and abrasions on the head, face, chest, back of the body and both hands and the cause of death was multiple blunt trauma from being hit with a blunt weapon,” he said in a statement here tonight, adding that fingerprints were taken to identify the deceased.

The body of the man was found in a prone position wearing a white T-shirt with black shorts underneath a 15-metre embankment by the roadside.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and efforts to identify a suspect is underway, he added.

He urged those with information about the case to come forward to the nearest police station or to contact the Tapah district police headquarters at 05-4011222. — Bernama