GEORGE TOWN, July 14 — The Madani Economy initiatives implemented in military camps nationwide have successfully generated additional income for the families of armed forces personnel while contributing to the development of downstream industries, including food security.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the projects, supported through a RM10 million allocation and carried out in collaboration with the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE), also reflect the government’s efforts to enhance the economy and promote sustainability within the defence community.

Citing the stingless bee honey and oyster mushroom entrepreneurship projects undertaken by the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (2 RAMD) community at Sungai Ara Camp in Bayan Lepas, he said these ventures also help occupy the time of family members, particularly as the camp’s personnel are scheduled for a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, next year.

“When we talk about preparedness, we look not only at assets but also at our personnel and their families. We value the contributions and sacrifices of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and understand that the well-being of personnel includes the welfare of their families.

“With support from strategic partners at MOHE, we have identified valuable knowledge and skills that can be transferred to the families within military camps,” he told reporters after a working visit to Sungai Ara Camp today.

Mohamed Khaled also expressed appreciation to the military families involved in the stingless bee honey and oyster mushroom projects at the camp, which incorporate elements of smart agriculture, technical training and entrepreneurship opportunities for members of the 2 RAMD BAKAT (the military families’ welfare association), in line with the Kem Madani aspiration.

The stingless bee honey project is a collaboration between 2 RAMD and Universiti Sains Malaysia, focusing on systematic farming using log hives and biotechnology-based methods.

Meanwhile, the oyster mushroom cultivation project, carried out in partnership with Universiti Malaysia Perlis, utilises a closed-system mushroom house with temperature and humidity controls, enabling consistent and high-quality yields.

Earlier, Mohamed Khaled reviewed the camp’s operational readiness and personnel welfare while assessing the progress of community development initiatives.

He also interacted with 300 Sungai Ara Camp residents and presented RM500 in welfare aid to 15 individuals with chronic illnesses, comprising military personnel and their family members stationed in the area.

Also present were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Army Western Field Commander Lt Gen Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman, and 2nd Infantry Division Commander Maj Gen Datuk Fazal Abdul Rahman. — Bernama