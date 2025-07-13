PENAMPANG, July 13 — The decision to advise the Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah, Tun Musa Aman, to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly will only be made after a consensus is reached among Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component parties, said its chairman, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, who is also the Chief Minister, said that while he holds the prerogative to advise Tun Musa on the matter, he prefers for the decision to be made collectively, in line with GRS’ commitment to joint decision-making.

“We are in GRS, and any decision must go through the Supreme Council. I will discuss and inform the party presidents when the time comes to dissolve the assembly,” he told reporters after closing the Parti Bersatu Sabah-Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (PBS-STAR) Convention here yesterday.

However, he did not indicate when the discussion with the Supreme Council would be held. When asked whether he would allow the assembly to dissolve automatically this November, Hajiji said the matter would be considered carefully.

On July 6, Bernama reported that the 16th Sabah State Assembly would automatically dissolve on Nov 11 if not dissolved earlier, according to speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya.



GRS comprises Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, PBS, STAR, Parti Maju Sabah, United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah and Parti Cinta Sabah.

Commenting on speculation that GRS may contest the 17th Sabah state election independently, Hajiji said the matter would also be discussed at the Supreme Council level.

Meanwhile, Hajiji described the PBS-STAR Convention as a historic milestone that strengthens local political cooperation and signals GRS’ readiness to face the state election with a strong, united, and credible leadership lineup.

He said the close collaboration between the two local parties reflects political maturity, prioritising the interests of the people and the state over political differences.

“This convention not only reflects the spirit of unity among local parties with their own histories and principles, but also demonstrates that GRS is ready to move forward as a coalition that truly represents the aspirations of the people of Sabah,” he said. — Bernama