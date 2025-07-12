GEORGE TOWN, July 12 — More than 240 trees have been cut for two transport mega‑projects, drawing warnings that Penang’s green canopy is thinning too fast.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) oversees 43,668 urban trees, but environmentalists say crucial mature specimens are being sacrificed for the Air Itam–Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway bypass and the Penang Hill cable‑car line, The Star reported today.

“Trees are not just aesthetic features. They provide vital shade, reduce urban heat, filter air pollutants and support wildlife.

“With each tree lost, we lose part of our natural defence against climate change and urban stress,” Malaysian Nature Society Penang adviser D. Kanda Kumar was quoted as saying.

“A hedge or shrub cannot replace the ecological function of a 30‑year‑old tree,” he added.

State infrastructure and transport chairman Zairil Khir Johari said tree removals are “necessary to implement key transport infrastructure aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity.”

“For the Air Itam–Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway bypass, the initial proposal by developer Consortium Zenith Construction involved 500 trees.



“But after careful planning and adjustments, only 100 trees were removed,” he said.

On the Penang Hill cable car, Zairil said Penang Hill Corporation and partner Hartasuma Sdn Bhd have identified 145 trees to be felled, mostly low‑value species at the multi‑storey car‑park and Garden Station sites.

“Only six trees are affected at the Hill Station, primarily African tulip (Spathodea campanulata), while along the cable‑car alignment and at the turn station location, a total of 41 trees have been identified for potential impact,” he was quoted as saying.

He said any removals inside the forest reserve are being coordinated with the Forestry Department, and “a similar number of replacement trees will be planted in suitable nearby areas.”

MBPP requires all developers to replace felled trees, state local government chairman Jason H’ng Mooi Lye added.

“Among them is a rare baobab tree, estimated to be around 150 years old, in Jalan Macalister. It’s one of the oldest and most iconic trees on the island,” he was quoted as saying.

Penang’s digital inventory lists 446 over‑mature trees aged 60‑100 years and 3,267 mature trees aged 40‑60 years, while authorities on the mainland count another 147,833 trees across three districts.



