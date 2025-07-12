KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Forest Research Institute Malaysia’s man-made Selangor Forest Park (FRIM Selangor) is now the country’s sixth Unesco World Heritage Site, after the 47th World Heritage Committee approved its inscription in Paris yesterday.

The once‑barren former tin‑mining land has been transformed into a mature lowland rainforest, earning global recognition for its pioneering large‑scale reforestation and rich biodiversity.

Malaysia’s five earlier World Heritage properties are Kinabalu Park, Gunung Mulu National Park, Melaka and George Town, Lenggong Valley and the Niah Caves complex.

“This achievement demonstrates the nation’s ongoing commitment to protecting natural and cultural sites of outstanding universal value,” the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture said in a press statement today.

The ministry added that the recognition “will indirectly raise Malaysia’s visibility on the world stage”.

“We are confident this listing will add significant value to FRIM Selangor Forest Park as a flagship tourism product ahead of Visit Selangor 2025 and Visit Malaysia 2026,” it said.