KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — After being charged in the Ampang Sessions Court for alleged sexual assault, a social media influencer, known as “CEO Batu”, was once again brought before the court today, on a charge of possessing pornographic videos and images on his mobile phones two months ago.

Muhamad Iqbal Muhamad Nor, 22, pleaded not guilty at the Selayang Magistrate’s Court on the charge that he allegedly committed at 11.39am on May 22 at the office of the Investigating Officer from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Gombak District Police Headquarters.

The charge, framed under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code, is punishable under the same section and provides for a maximum sentence of up to three years in jail, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Birr Zamier Abu Bakar led the prosecution, while lawyers Nabil Ashraff Ridzuan and Muhammad Zulhaniff Mohamed Anas represented the accused.

Pleading for a lower bail, Nabil Ashraff argued that his client had lost his source of income as an influencer after many content-related contracts had been terminated.

“He also supports his family...his father works as a factory worker. My client lives with his family, including his grandparents who are 74 and 77 years old, respectively,” said the lawyer.

Magistrate Chai Guan Hock granted the accused RM3,000 bail with one surety and set September 30 for case mention and submission of documents.

Yesterday, Muhamad Iqbal was charged with committing sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl in May, under Section 15(a)(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — Bernama