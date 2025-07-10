SHAH ALAM, July 10 — The Selangor government is taking a cautious approach on the dengue vaccine, choosing to monitor its use and impact before launching any related initiatives.

State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said although the Selangor Health Department (JKNS) has acknowledged the vaccine’s potential, the federal government has yet to encourage its widespread use as it remains newly introduced in Malaysia.

“The dengue vaccine is still relatively new — it hasn’t even been in use for five years. According to JKNS, it shows promise, but its long-term effects are still unclear.

“For now, JKNS advises us to continue monitoring and assessing before implementing any dengue vaccination programmes,” she said during the Selangor state assembly sitting here today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Dr Quah Perng Fei (PH–Bandar Baru Klang) regarding Selangor’s plans for a dengue vaccination programme.

Jamaliah also shared that Selangor recorded 13,685 dengue cases between the first and 27th epidemiological week of this year — a sharp drop of 66.1 per cent compared to 40,313 cases during the same period in 2024.

“So far, five dengue-related deaths have been reported, compared to 12 in the corresponding period last year,” she added. — Bernama