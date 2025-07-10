KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer (IO) told the Sessions Court here today that he had informed his superiors about Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli’s statement over money paid to Lim Guan Eng in connection with the Penang undersea tunnel project case.

MACC Senior Superintendent Ng Heng Jun said during a fraud investigation on December 9, 2019, Zarul Ahmad, who was then the Director of Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZCSB), revealed he had given money to both G. Gnanaraja and Lim.

“Datuk Zarul only told me in general terms about the money given to Lim. I was not involved in the investigation into the money given to Lim because the case was handled by another investigating officer.

“I then reported the matter to the MACC superiors, and I was informed that a special investigation would be conducted into the case,” said Ng, who is the investigating officer in the RM19 million fraud case involving Gnanaraja.

The 36th prosecution witness said this during re-examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh at the trial of the corruption case involving the construction of a major road and undersea tunnel project in Penang worth RM6.3 billion, involving the former chief minister of Penang.

Ng said he never stopped Zarul Ahmad, who is the 23rd prosecution witness, from giving evidence to the MACC regarding the money given to Lim.

“I asked him (Zarul Ahmad) to give evidence regarding the handing over of money to Lim for the case against Lim because I don’t want Datuk Zarul’s evidence to be mixed up with the case I am investigating because the two cases are different,” he said.

According to the amended first charge, Lim, 64, is charged in his capacity as the then chief minister of Penang, of abusing his position to receive a bribe of RM3.3 million to assist a company owned by Zarul Ahmad in securing the Major Roads and Undersea Tunnel Construction Project in Penang, valued at RM6,341,383,702.

The offence allegedly took place between January 2011 and August 2017 at the Chief Minister’s Office in Penang.

Under the amended second charge, Lim is accused of soliciting a 10 per cent bribe out of the project’s future profits from Zarul Ahmad for assisting his company in securing the same project.

The offence allegedly took place near The Gardens Hotel, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, between 12.30am and 2am in March 2011.

Additionally, Lim faces two charges of disposing of a couple of state-owned lots of land in Penang, valued at RM208.8 million, to a developer linked to the undersea tunnel project.

These offences were allegedly committed at the Penang Land and Mines Office, Komtar, on February 17, 2015, and March 22, 2017.

The hearing before Judge Azura Alwi continues on July 22. — Bernama