KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Asean foreign ministers will hold sessions with nine dialogue partners, including the United States and China, on Thursday, during the post-ministerial conferences held in conjunction with the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings.

Apart from the world’s two major powers, separate meetings will be held with Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Japan, Russia, and South Korea, beginning at 9 am.

Other events on Thursday include Trilateral Meeting between Malaysia, Switzerland and the Asean Secretariat scheduled for 12.45 pm, followed by 16th Mekong-Japan Cooperation Ministerial Meeting.

The 26th Asean Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will also be held.

In the evening, Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will host a gala dinner for his counterparts at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

The 58th AMM and related meetings are taking place from July 8 to 11 under Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship 2025, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, featuring 24 ministerial-level meetings involving Asean dialogue partners and sectoral dialogue partners. — Bernama