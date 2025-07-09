KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Three foreign nationals escaped unhurt after a fire broke out at a four-storey grocery warehouse on Jalan Tandang, Petaling Jaya, early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations chief Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received an emergency call at 3.05am, prompting the deployment of 16 firefighters and five engines to the scene.

“The fire involved the ground floor of a 60-by-100-foot warehouse. About 40 per cent of the structure was affected. We managed to bring the blaze under control by 4.04 am,” he said in a statement today.

The rescued victims were identified as a male Indian national, a Myanmar man, and a Myanmar woman.

The firefighting operation was led by Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Shahrul Nizam Shamshudin, with personnel from the Jalan Penchala, Petaling Jaya and Damansara fire stations.

The cause of the fire and estimated losses have yet to be determined. — Bernama