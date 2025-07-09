SHAH ALAM, July 9 — A Pakistani man suspected of sexually assaulting several boys in Section 27 and Section 28 here has been arrested in Kuala Nerang, Kedah.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 25-year-old suspect, linked to four cases involving male victims aged nine, 13, 14 and 19, was caught yesterday in Durian Burung, Kuala Nerang while allegedly trying to flee to a neighbouring country

Another Pakistani man believed to have helped the suspect evade arrest was also detained.

“Two of the cases are being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, and the remaining two under Section 377C of the Penal Code for committing unnatural sex,” Mohd Iqbal said in a statement today.

He said police would seek a remand order for both suspects to assist the ongoing investigation.

Mohd Iqbal also urged anyone with information to contact Investigating Officer Insp Siti Mahanira Mahat at 017-6444895.

Earlier reports said several boys were believed to have been victims of molestation and sodomy by a Pakistani man in Shah Alam. — Bernama