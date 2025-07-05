KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the situation in Gaza as “a collapse of conscience, empathy, leadership, and the ability to distinguish suffering from strategy”.

He said the destruction of schools, the collapse of hospitals and the erasure of entire families reflect a deep failure to recognise shared humanity.

“When we fail to acknowledge the humanity in others, we risk losing our own.

“The statistics are not mere numbers, for each represents a human story, of mothers, children, and parents. Their experiences should evoke not just sympathy but a call to action in each of us,” he said during his lecture at Sorbonne University, Paris yesterday.

Anwar said the international community speaks of human rights and democracy and the imperative to protect the sanctity of life, yet the global community appears to be powerless to put an end to this protracted genocide.

While welcoming the verdicts by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ), Anwar said they are treated with “utter contempt and impunity by the perpetrators”.

“There are no two ways about this: it is incumbent on leaders of the world to speak with greater moral clarity on this issue, and to act with firmer resolve to end this mayhem and killing.

“Yes, we see the flickers of hope emanating from the recent efforts and actions of students and faculty members in colleges and universities as well as civil society organisations around the world. In their condemnation of the genocide, and their calling for an end to this brutal violence, we find hope and comfort but we need more.

“In this vein, we need to continue to call for global solidarity, advocacy, and the relentless pursuit of justice,” he said. — Bernama