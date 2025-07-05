TUARAN, July 5 — The cockle industry has the potential to generate RM34.4 million annually based on an estimated landing of 3,240 tonnes per year and a 7.6-fold return on investment in Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

In recognising this potential, the state government today launched the Sabah Shellfish Resource and Industry Development Project.

Hajiji noted that the initiative will open up opportunities for local economic growth through shellfish products, as well as create new exports avenues via downstream activities such as canning, shellfish sambal, and other shellfish-based food products.

“For the private sector, this is the best time to invest in seafood processing, sustainable packaging, and building Sabah’s export chain. This opportunity is not only profitable but also supports a sustainable future,” he said while officiating the project here today.

Also present was the chief executive officer of the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA), Datuk Seri Hashim Paijan.

Hajiji said this project is also in line with the state government’s commitment to making the Blue Economy a key economic pillar for the people of Sabah, while underscoring the government’s determination to explore marine and maritime resources to strengthen the state’s position in the Blue Economy on the international stage.

“The Blue Economy not only aims to balance prosperity with sustainability, but by 2030, the global value of the blue economy is expected to reach US$3 trillion,” he said.

He shared that the collaborative project between SEDIA, the Malaysian Fisheries Department, and the Sabah Fisheries Department is being carried out in two phases.

“The first phase, which has been completed, involved mapping studies and exploration of shellfish resources from October 2024 to May 2025 at potential sites, including Tuaran and Beluran, which served as pilot project sites.

“The second phase, scheduled to begin in 2026, will involve technology transfer and field implementation, with 77 farming lots identified, including 12 lots in Tuaran and 65 lots in Beluran, covering an area of 1,617 hectares,” he said.

According to Hajiji, who is also the chairman of SEDIA, each lot will be managed by 10 heads of households, resulting in 770 main beneficiaries comprising fishery entrepreneurs, rural communities, and members of bottom 40 per cent (B40) income group.

“Even if only 40 per cent of the lots operate optimally, participants can still earn a monthly income of around RM4,800 to RM6,500. This means the involved communities will benefit from sustainable income through shellfish farming,” Hajiji said.

He stressed that youth will also be trained in modern aquaculture, producing a new generation of Sabah marine entrepreneurs, as the project brings significant improvements to participants’ lives and broader benefits to the environment and the state economy.

Hajiji emphasised that Sabah will be developed as the ASEAN Blue Ocean Seafood Hub, on par with major producing states such as Perak, Penang, and Selangor.

He added that the state government is fully committed to supporting this industry by providing continuous training and modern technology to project participants. — Bernama