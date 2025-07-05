KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) has been instructed to closely monitor the implementation of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, which has now reached 85 per cent progress.

This was conveyed by Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar during the 32nd MRL Board of Directors meeting, held in conjunction with its retreat, which began yesterday in Melaka.

He said MRL was also tasked with ensuring that no disruptions, such as rail encroachments by irresponsible parties, occur, as these could affect the project’s schedule and delay the commencement of operations, which is targeted for early 2027.

“I am confident that this ECRL project will become a landmark of national pride and a catalyst for economic revitalisation along its alignment and surrounding areas, directly benefiting the people and the nation.

“This is in line with the ‘Kesejahteraan’ (prosperity) element in the MADANI principle, which can only be realised through a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach via federal-state-private sector synergy,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In another post, Shamsul Azri said the MRL retreat was important to focus on the direction and operational targets of the ECRL train journey.

“Many things are being planned by the MRL in collaboration with various parties to ensure an efficient rail operating ecosystem, as well as offering job opportunities to local children.

“In addition, this project will open up opportunities for business activities, spur economic growth and provide better connectivity between the West Coast and East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama