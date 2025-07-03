KOTA KINABALU, July 3 — Civil servants in Sabah must ensure that administrative matters and public service delivery continue smoothly and without disruption despite the upcoming state election, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said.

He said all government personnel must uphold professionalism, neutrality and integrity while discharging their duties during this period.

“The efficiency and transparency of civil servants during this challenging period reflect our commitment to upholding democratic governance and administrative stability,” he said in a statement issued after the Post-Cabinet Meeting of the Chief Minister’s Department at Menara Kinabalu here yesterday.

The current five-year term of the 16th Sabah state assembly will expire automatically on November 11, paving the way for the 17th Sabah State Election.

Hajiji also urged all department heads to demonstrate a strong commitment and perform their duties efficiently to prevent delays, resource wastage and any erosion of public trust in the state administration.

“Civil servants must carry out their responsibilities with integrity, transparency and a strong sense of accountability. They must avoid any conflict of interest to ensure the state government’s goals and objectives are successfully achieved,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said that four Bills will be tabled during the two-day state assembly sitting, which is scheduled to begin next Monday.

The Chief Minister’s Department will table the Forest (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Climate and Carbon Governance Bill 2025, while the Ministry of Finance will table the State Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Supplementary Supply Bill 2025. — Bernama