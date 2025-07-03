IPOH, July 3 — The Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) of Bukit Aman has taken over the murder investigation of a 57-year-old man who was found with stab and gunshot wounds at a residence in Taman Tasek Damai, here on June 24.

Perak Police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the decision was made after investigations revealed a connection to an organised crime syndicate.

“We have also sought the cooperation of the ASEANAPOL, Interpol, and various other parties to assist with the investigation.

“Initially, it was treated as a local crime, but further investigation revealed cross-border elements involving organised crime,” he told reporters after officiating at the Perak Police Blood Donation Programme, held in conjunction with the 218th Police Day here today.

Noor Hisam said the victim’s 31-year-old son, who had been previously detained to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code, was released on police bail following the expiry of his remand on Tuesday. — Bernama