KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — A man pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court in Melaka today to a charge of slapping his four-year-old daughter after she allegedly kept saying the word “bodoh” (stupid), causing her injury in the incident that took place three months ago.

The Star reported that Mohamad Hazmi Mansor, 34, entered the plea after the charge was read to him before Magistrate Uthman Abd. Ghani.

According to the charge sheet, he is accused of voluntarily causing hurt by slapping the child on the cheek at around 2pm on April 7, 2025, at a shop in Taman Cheng Utama, Melaka Tengah.

The offence is framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

It is understood the accused, who has been divorced for four years, was allegedly angered when the child repeatedly uttered the word “bodoh” despite being told to stop.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Nabihah Sofian proposed bail be set at RM10,000, citing the fact that the victim is the accused’s biological daughter.

Defence counsel Amritpal Singh urged the court to impose a lower bail amount, noting that his client had recently lost his job and is financially supporting his parents.

The court granted bail at RM2,000 with one surety and fixed August 11 for case mention and document submission.