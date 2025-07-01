GEORGE TOWN, July 1 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the government will act on all complaints of profiteering and price manipulation following the implementation of new electricity tariffs today.

He said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has launched Ops Kesan 4.0 from today to ensure there is no profiteering.

“I am always in communication with KPDN Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali to provide the latest updates if netizens or the public raise any issues on price manipulation,” he said after officiating the launch of YTL Communications’ Tanjung Asam six-way multi-operator core network (MOCN) base station here.

Fahmi said he believed prices would not be affected by the new electricity tariffs.

Earlier, he reiterated that a total of 23.6 million consumers could see lower electricity bills with the new tariffs coming into effect today.

He said the new base tariff is 19 per cent lower than previously expected.

“Those who use less than 1,000 kWh a month will not only see the same bill amount, but there’s a possibility that it will be lower,” he said.

He added that the most significant change is that, starting today, 2pm to 10pm is considered peak hours.

“We can save by using high-energy consumption electronics and electrical appliances outside of peak hours,” he said.

He explained that peak hours coincide with the period when most factories are in full operation, so the government is encouraging consumers to use most of their electrical and electronic appliances during off-peak times.