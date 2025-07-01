GEORGE TOWN, July 1 — The quick action of the fire department succeeded in rescuing a boy trapped in his house which was on fire at Apartment 99 Taman Sinar Pelangi, Jelutong here last night.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant operations director John Sagun Francis said his department received an emergency call informing of the fire at 7.26pm before fire engines were immediately despatched to the location.

“Upon arrival, the fire brigade found a fire on the balcony of the house and a 13-year-old boy was trapped in the house, believed to be alone with the door locked.

“Firefighters quickly rushed up to break down the door and successfully removed the victim to safety and extinguished the fire,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the operation ended at 8.44pm and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. — Bernama