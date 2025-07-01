KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — A temporary gas pipeline in Putra Heights is set to begin operations today, three months after a leak and fire disrupted supply in the area.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) said in a statement today that the 210m temporary line was installed to replace the damaged section of pipeline following the April 1 incident.

To stabilise the site, a bridge foundation support structure measuring 8m by 100m was constructed.

Safety checks, including non-destructive testing and a 24-hour pressure test, were completed and certified leak-free by DOSH and an independent third party.

“The temporary pipeline will begin supplying gas (gas-in) on 1 July 2025 to allow consumers to regain a stable supply,” the department said.

In the same statement, DOSH said a second phase of works is also in progress.

This involves replacing three new 200m pipelines at the affected site, supported by concrete slabs for long-term durability.

The department said engineering design for this phase is nearing completion, with operations expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

DOSH stressed that safety remains the top priority, and all works comply with international standards, including the ASME B31.8 (American Society of Mechanical Engineers – Gas Transmission and Distribution Piping Systems) code for gas transmission and distribution systems.

The contractor is registered with DOSH and all welding works meet strict technical standards.

To ensure long-term site stability, soil mapping, geological surveys and ground movement monitoring have been conducted.

“All work is being closely and impartially monitored to ensure safety not only for workers at the construction site, but also for nearby residents and businesses,” the department added.

As an added measure, Petronas has been instructed to provide real-time monitoring access to its pipeline isolation valves to enable quick shut-off in the event of an emergency.