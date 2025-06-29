JOHOR BARU, June 29 – His Majesty the King, Sultan Ibrahim, today granted an audience to newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

The King’s Facebook page indicated that the meeting took place in Johor Baru, with Johor Police Chief Datuk M Kumar also in attendance.

Sultan Ibrahim also serves as the Honorary Commissioner of the Royal Malaysia Police.

Earlier this month, Mohd Khalid was appointed as the 15th IGP on a two-year contract beginning June 23, 2025.

Prior to his new appointment, the 60-year-old served as director of the Special Branch and retired on April 8 but was reappointed on a contract basis from that date until now.

He replaced Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, who stepped down from the post after a two-year term.



