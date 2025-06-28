KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A 16-year-old boy was killed and his friend sustained minor injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into the rear of a lorry parked along Jalan Hulu Langat in Kampung Sungai Semungkis, Hulu Langat today.

The incident occurred at about 2.32am when a Proton Saga, driven by a 19-year-old man, reportedly lost control before veering off the road and hitting a five-tonne Hicom lorry.

According to Bandar Tun Hussein Onn Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Superintendent I Muhamad Roduan Sudin, the department received an emergency call at 2.32am and arrived at the scene 16 minutes later.

“The accident involved two victims. The 19-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and was rescued by members of the public before being handed over to a St John ambulance team for further treatment,” he said in a statement.

However, the 16-year-old front passenger, who was pinned to his seat, was extricated by firefighters but was pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry (KKM) personnel.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.

The operation involved five personnel and one FRT engine from the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn Fire and Rescue Station.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



