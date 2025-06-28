JERTIH, June 28 — Two more students from the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Besut, Kuala Terengganu have been detained by police in connection with an ongoing bullying case at the school.

Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu said the two Form Three students were detained at 4 pm yesterday after presenting themselves at the Besut district police headquarters with their families.

“The arrest of the two brings the total number of detained students from the school to seven: six Form Three students and one Form Five student.

“Today, five students have been remanded for three days while the two students who were just arrested this evening will be brought to the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to obtain a remand order,” he said in a statement today.

He said the remand order was issued against all suspects to enable an investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code (for rioting) to be carried out.

In a related development, Azamuddin said yesterday evening his department received a report regarding another Form Two student who was also allegedly a victim in the same incident.

“The victim claimed to have been bullied by the same group in the incident that occurred at 11.30 pm on Tuesday at the boarding school’s hostel, resulting in pain in both right and left legs.”

He said that based on the report by the victim, he was ordered to crouch in a semi-squat position with slippers placed on his head for 40 minutes, punched in the stomach and slapped, causing the victim to experience pain in his stomach and right rib as well as bruises on the back of his body. — Bernama